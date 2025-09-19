Triple Typhoons Form in Waters South of Japan

The Japan News

Three typhoons formed in succession in the seas south of Japan on Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Typhoon Mitag (Typhoon No. 17) formed in the South China Sea at around 3 p.m., Typhoon Ragasa (Typhoon No. 18) formed in waters east of the Philippines at around 9 p.m., and Typhoon Neoguri (Typhoon No. 19) formed near Wake Island at around 9 p.m.

According to the Japan Weather Association, Typhoon Mitag was in the South China Sea, moving west-northwest at 20 kph, as of 9 a.m. Friday. Its central pressure is 1,000 hectopascals, with maximum instantaneous wind speeds of 108 kph. The typhoon is expected to weaken into a tropical depression later.

Typhoon Ragasa is moving slowly west in the waters east of the Philippines. Its central pressure is 998 hectopascals, with maximum instantaneous wind speeds of 108 kph. It is expected to reach the South China Sea at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Typhoon Neoguri is located near Wake Island, moving west at 15 kph. Its central pressure is 1,004 hectopascals, with maximum instantaneous wind speeds of 126 kph. It will reach the waters off Minamitorishima Island on Friday night and east of Japan on Monday night.