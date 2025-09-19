A Series of Earthquakes Hit Tokara Islands, No Tsunami Threat

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 3.4 struck off the coast of the Tokara Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture at 9:10 a.m. on Friday. Suwanosejima Island in the village of Toshima registered a 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7.

A similar tremor was also observed in the island around 8:11 a.m.

There was no threat of a tsunami from these quakes, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.