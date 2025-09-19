A Series of Earthquakes Hit Tokara Islands, No Tsunami Threat
10:15 JST, September 19, 2025
An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 3.4 struck off the coast of the Tokara Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture at 9:10 a.m. on Friday. Suwanosejima Island in the village of Toshima registered a 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7.
A similar tremor was also observed in the island around 8:11 a.m.
There was no threat of a tsunami from these quakes, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
