Artisan Meticulously Handcrafts Order-Made, One-of-a-Kind Umbrellas with Unique, Original Patterns
11:00 JST, September 19, 2025
Iida Kasaten, a bespoke umbrella maker in Musashino, Tokyo, celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. The workshop is known for creating umbrellas and parasols with original patterns. Its founder, Yoshihisa Iida, 44, maintains the practice of traveling nationwide to take orders rather than having a store.
When I visited the workshop, I saw Iida sitting cross-legged in a tatami-mat room, silently sewing the panels of fabric to the umbrella ribs with thread.
The fabric patterns adorning its umbrellas include cross-sections of ears of corn, swan boats on a lake and chamomile flowers.
The patterns are based on sketches painted by Iida of plants, foods and other things that he sees in daily life. They are characterized by beautiful, gentle and playful touches. Iida, who majored in textile design at Tama Art University in Tokyo, designs the patterns used on the fabric.
“Umbrellas are interesting because we don’t know their patterns until they are unfolded,” he said, adding, “Umbrellas aren’t included in categories of clothing, food and housing. They aren’t indispensable, but they can please people when they are available. Umbrellas are mysterious items.”
Iida sticks with his made-to-order sales system, which involves meeting customers face-to-face and discussing the fabric, handle shape and material. Together, they create “an umbrella that is one of a kind.”
The handles and ribs are crafted by artisans who work in various locations.
Then, at his workshop, Iida does the subsequent steps by hand, including cutting and sewing the fabric and attaching it to the ribs.
The process takes about six months from an order being placed to the customer getting the finished product. Although customers have to wait for some time, it makes receiving the product all the more joyful.
Many customers cherish the meticulously crafted umbrellas and use them for many years while having them repaired when necessary.
Iida said that from this autumn, he would start replacing fabric panels as part of the repair service.
In earlier times, people had umbrellas repaired repeatedly so they could be used for a long time and passed down through generations, Iida said. “I’ll be happy if people cherish and use my workshop’s umbrellas that way.”
