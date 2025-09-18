Tokyo Kiln Racing Along in Horse Bell Production, Ahead of 2026 Demand for Chinese Zodiac Sign

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Employees paint the detailing on horse bells at Musashino Jindaiji Gama kiln in Chofu, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

Production is already at full gallop on horse-shaped bells for 2026 at the Musashino Jindaiji Gama kiln in Chofu, Tokyo. In the Chinese zodiac, 2026 is the year of the horse, and the equine bells are meant to bring good luck.

Inside the shop, which lies on the approach to Jindaiji temple, employees carefully hand-paint the horse faces, reins and other detailing on unglazed pottery that has been fired in the kiln. They aim to produce 8,000 of the bells, which are about 8 centimeters tall, by the end of this year.

The kiln’s representative said he pays most attention to painting the eyes, which are key to their playful facial expressions.