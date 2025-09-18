Tokyo Bay Expressway Closed Due to Fire Equipment Malfunction, Road Covered with Water and Foam

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Wan Aqua-Line expressway

The Tokyo Wan Aqua-Line expressway, which connects Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures via Tokyo Bay, was closed on Thursday morning after a fire extinguishing system sprayed water and foam onto the road.

The equipment appears to have malfunctioned, and the expressway’s operator East Nippon Expressway Co. is investigating the cause. The road closure was lifted around 11:30 a.m.