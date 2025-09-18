Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Earthquake

M4.7 Earthquake Strikes Japan’s Tokara Islands; No Tsunami Threat

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:25 JST, September 18, 2025

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.7 struck off the coast of the Tokara Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture at 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday. Suwanosejima Island in the village of Toshima registered a lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7.

There was no threat of a tsunami from this quake, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

This is the first time the village has recorded such a large tremor since it was observed on Akusekijima Island on July 7.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING