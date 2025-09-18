M4.7 Earthquake Strikes Japan’s Tokara Islands; No Tsunami Threat
10:25 JST, September 18, 2025
An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.7 struck off the coast of the Tokara Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture at 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday. Suwanosejima Island in the village of Toshima registered a lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7.
There was no threat of a tsunami from this quake, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
This is the first time the village has recorded such a large tremor since it was observed on Akusekijima Island on July 7.
