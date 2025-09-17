Tokyo’s Nerima Ward Hits 35.4 C, Chiyoda Ward 34.3 C, with Temperatures in 43 Locations Nationwide Exceeding 35 C on Wednesday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

Temperatures rose across eastern and western Japan on Wednesday, with 43 locations nationwide recording 35 C or higher as of 2 p.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

In Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture, a temperature of 36.5 C was recorded at 2:14 p.m.

In Tokyo, temperatures reached 35.4 C in Nerima Ward and 34.3 C in Chiyoda Ward.