Tokyo’s Nerima Ward Hits 35.4 C, Chiyoda Ward 34.3 C, with Temperatures in 43 Locations Nationwide Exceeding 35 C on Wednesday

16:04 JST, September 17, 2025

Temperatures rose across eastern and western Japan on Wednesday, with 43 locations nationwide recording 35 C or higher as of 2 p.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

In Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture, a temperature of 36.5 C was recorded at 2:14 p.m.

In Tokyo, temperatures reached 35.4 C in Nerima Ward and 34.3 C in Chiyoda Ward.

