Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

JAL Punishes All Board Members over Captain Drinking During Stay in Honolulu

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The tails of Japan Airlines planes

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:24 JST, September 17, 2025

Japan Airlines announced disciplinary measures on Wednesday, reducing the monthly compensation of all 37 board members, including President Mitsuko Tottori, following an incident in which a captain violated company regulations by drinking alcohol during a stay in Honolulu.

Tottori’s salary will be reduced by 30% for two months. Managing Executive Officer Yukio Nakagawa, the top safety official, will have his salary reduced by 20% for one month.

The captain who drank in Honolulu was fired on Thursday.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING