JAL Punishes All Board Members over Captain Drinking During Stay in Honolulu
14:24 JST, September 17, 2025
Japan Airlines announced disciplinary measures on Wednesday, reducing the monthly compensation of all 37 board members, including President Mitsuko Tottori, following an incident in which a captain violated company regulations by drinking alcohol during a stay in Honolulu.
Tottori’s salary will be reduced by 30% for two months. Managing Executive Officer Yukio Nakagawa, the top safety official, will have his salary reduced by 20% for one month.
The captain who drank in Honolulu was fired on Thursday.
