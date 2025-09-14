Famed ‘Slam Dunk’ Sightseeing Spot Caught up in Incident Involving Student; City Expands Action to Ease Crowding
13:18 JST, September 14, 2025
KAMAKURA, Kanagawa — The city of Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Saturday launched four-day trial measures through Tuesday to ease crowding at a railway crossing near Kamakura-koko-mae Station on the Enoshima Electric Railway Line.
The persistently large crowds are caused by tourists, primarily from overseas.
The city established a photo spot in a park west of the crossing and deployed city officials to guide tourists and promote better etiquette.
The crossing is famous as a real-life sightseeing spot for fans of the popular basketball manga “Slam Dunk.” The number of tourists has been steadily increasing since the 2010s, with a significant surge in foreign visitors following the release of a film in 2022. Since 2017, the city has deployed traffic guides to issue warnings, but disruptive behavior such as trespassing, littering and illegal parking continues to plague the surrounding residential area.
According to city officials, an incident occurred in late August when a junior high school student on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle, believed to be an unlicensed taxi, as it backed up after the student told the driver they are not supposed to park there. The student’s parents have filed a petition with the city council demanding immediate action.
