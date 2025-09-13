Bear Attacks Man in His 60s in Japan’s Miyagi Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The scene where a man was attacked by a bear in Tomiya, Miyagi Prefecture, on Friday evening.

SENDAI — A bear attacked a man in his 60s on a road in Tomiya, Miyagi Prefecture, on Friday evening, local police reported. He was taken to a hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his head, face and arms.

According to the local police, a 1.5-meter long bear attacked the man who was on his way to go shopping. The bear ran into nearby brush.

The police have issued a warning about the animal to residents in the neighborhood.