Bear Attacks Man in His 60s in Japan’s Miyagi Prefecture
17:33 JST, September 13, 2025
SENDAI — A bear attacked a man in his 60s on a road in Tomiya, Miyagi Prefecture, on Friday evening, local police reported. He was taken to a hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his head, face and arms.
According to the local police, a 1.5-meter long bear attacked the man who was on his way to go shopping. The bear ran into nearby brush.
The police have issued a warning about the animal to residents in the neighborhood.
