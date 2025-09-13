Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Bear #Miyagi

Bear Attacks Man in His 60s in Japan’s Miyagi Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The scene where a man was attacked by a bear in Tomiya, Miyagi Prefecture, on Friday evening.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:33 JST, September 13, 2025

SENDAI — A bear attacked a man in his 60s on a road in Tomiya, Miyagi Prefecture, on Friday evening, local police reported. He was taken to a hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his head, face and arms.

According to the local police, a 1.5-meter long bear attacked the man who was on his way to go shopping. The bear ran into nearby brush.

The police have issued a warning about the animal to residents in the neighborhood.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING