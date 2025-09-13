Mrs. Green Apple to Promote Green Apples from Aomori, Nagano Prefectures
15:43 JST, September 13, 2025
Nagano and Aomori prefectures on Friday appointed the members of popular band Mrs. Green Apple as ambassadors to promote green apples harvested in the prefectures.
Known as two major apple-producing regions in the country, Aomori is the biggest apple-producing prefecture, while Nagano is ranked second.
The prefectures decided to ask the band for help to promote the fruit because the band is popular among younger generations and Ryoka Fujisawa, keyboard player of the band, is from Nagano City.
On Friday, an appointment ceremony was held in Tokyo, with the prefectures’ governors handing appointment certificates to the band members.
“I haven’t had a chance to eat a green apple recently, but I want to eat more of them and tell our fans and others about how good green apples harvested in the prefectures are,” Fujisawa said.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
Shinkansen Collides With Person at Higashi-Hiroshima Station; Trains Suspended Between Shin-Osaka and Hakata
-
Mt. Takao Sees More Incidents than Mt. Fuji; Responding to Foreign Climbers Proving to Be Challenging
-
Two Firefighters Killed in Osaka Fire Believed to Have Suffocated Just 10 Minutes After Arriving at Building
-
Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture Warned of Record-Breaking Short-Duration Precipitation, Meguro Ward Logs 134 Millimeters for an Hour (Update 2)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
-
Taiwan to Fully Lift Import Restrictions on Japanese Foods for First Time Since 2011 Fukushima Nuclear Accident