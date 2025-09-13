Mrs. Green Apple to Promote Green Apples from Aomori, Nagano Prefectures

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Members of Mrs. Green Apple pose with Nagano Gov. Shuichi Abe, far left, and Aomori Gov. Soichiro Miyashita, far right, after receiving certificates appointing them as ambassadors to promote green apples, in Tokyo on Friday.

Nagano and Aomori prefectures on Friday appointed the members of popular band Mrs. Green Apple as ambassadors to promote green apples harvested in the prefectures.

Known as two major apple-producing regions in the country, Aomori is the biggest apple-producing prefecture, while Nagano is ranked second.

The prefectures decided to ask the band for help to promote the fruit because the band is popular among younger generations and Ryoka Fujisawa, keyboard player of the band, is from Nagano City.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Specially designed boxes, in which green apples harvested in Nagano Prefecture are delivered

On Friday, an appointment ceremony was held in Tokyo, with the prefectures’ governors handing appointment certificates to the band members.

“I haven’t had a chance to eat a green apple recently, but I want to eat more of them and tell our fans and others about how good green apples harvested in the prefectures are,” Fujisawa said.