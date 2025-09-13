2025 Osaka Expo: Accessing Venue by Sea Becoming Popular

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Families pose for photos with a ship in the background before departure in Sakai, Osaka, on Aug. 30.

OSAKA — An increasing number of people have been using ferries to get to Yumeshima Island, the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo venue.

Universal Cruise Inc., an Osaka-based cruise operator, initially saw sluggish use on its three routes. However, after drastically lowering its fares in July, reservations are now fully booked for the remaining month of the Expo, boosted by last-minute demand before it ends.

The company operates three routes connecting Yumeshima with Old Sakai Harbor, Universal City Port near theme park Universal Studios Japan and Nakanoshima Gate North Pier. A total of three companies run regular ferries to the Expo venue, but Universal Cruise accounts for over 60% of the number of trips.

As the average occupancy rate had been lagging at around 20%, the company reduced the one-way fare for visitors aged 13 and older by ¥1,000-¥800 to ¥2,800-¥2,000 in July, with return fares half the price. For visitors under 13, the fare was reduced to ¥1,000 for the outbound trip and ¥500 for the return trip, a reduction of over 70%.

Measures to alleviate congestion by the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition are also having an effect. As the East Gate of the venue is constantly crowded, the association set up a priority entrance lane for passengers coming by ferry at the West Gate on June 29, which has boosted the popularity of such trips.

“The ship can be enjoyed much like a theme park ride,” said an official of Universal Cruise. “We want to play a role as a means of transportation for visitors and help liven up the Expo.”

Pasona Group Inc., which runs ferries between the Expo venue and Awaji Island, said that more passengers have been using the company’s routes.