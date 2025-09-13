United Airlines Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Kansai Airport
11:33 JST, September 13, 2025
Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press) — A United Airlines plane made an emergency landing at Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, at around 7:10 p.m. Friday, according to Japan’s transport ministry.
All 135 passengers and seven crew members aboard United Airlines Flight 32, bound for Cebu in the Philippines from Narita International Airport near Tokyo, evacuated the aircraft via escape slides. Five people sustained bruises and scratches.
After the Boeing 737-800 aircraft took off from Narita at around 5:40 p.m., an indicator signaled a fire in the cargo room, prompting the plane to declare an emergency.
The transport ministry recognized the incident as serious, and the Japan Transport Safety Board appointed two officials to investigate the matter.
