United Airlines Boeing 737 Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Kansai Airport as Passengers Evacuate on Slides

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Kansai Airport

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:45 JST, September 12, 2025

OSAKA — A United Airlines aircraft made an emergency landing at Kansai Airport in Osaka at around 7:10 p.m. on Friday as an alarm had gone off inside the airplane.

A total of 142 passengers and crew evacuated via emergency slides. The Boeing 737 airplane had departed from Narita Airport for Cebu, the Philippines.

