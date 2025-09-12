United Airlines Boeing 737 Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Kansai Airport as Passengers Evacuate on Slides
20:45 JST, September 12, 2025
OSAKA — A United Airlines aircraft made an emergency landing at Kansai Airport in Osaka at around 7:10 p.m. on Friday as an alarm had gone off inside the airplane.
A total of 142 passengers and crew evacuated via emergency slides. The Boeing 737 airplane had departed from Narita Airport for Cebu, the Philippines.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
