Record Rainfall Hits Tokyo, Including 92 Millimeters in 1 Hour in Setagaya Ward

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A car drives along an inundated road in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday. The license plates has been obscured.

Torrential rainfall hit the Kanto region, prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency to issue information about a record-breaking deluge occurring in a short period in Tokyo and neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture.

The agency said an inflow of moist air along a front brought torrential rain to the region on Thursday, with a record hourly maximum rainfall of 92 millimeters in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, and 88.5 millimeters in Ota Ward.

Rivers running through Setagaya Ward and Shinagawa Ward overflowed, and the Shinagawa municipal government issued the highest alert, calling about 5,000 households to urgently secure their safety.

An 85-year-old resident in the ward, whose house was flooded to a depth of about 20 centimeters, said, “The water kept coming in more and more, and it terrified me.”