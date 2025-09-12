Hot word :

Numerous Flights to Be Cancelled at Haneda Airport Due to Previous Day’s Thunderstorms

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The departure lobby at Haneda Airport is seen crowded on Friday due the previous day’s heavy rain.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:50 JST, September 12, 2025

Flights continue to be disrupted a day after Thursday’s heavy thunderstorms hit Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

As of 7 a.m., Japan Airlines planned to cancel 42 domestic flights departing from and arriving at Haneda Airport, the airline said. As of 6 a.m., All Nippon Airways planned to cancel a total of 70 domestic flights, mainly departing from and arriving at Haneda Airport, the airline confirmed.

