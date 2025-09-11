Hot word :

Meguro, Ikegami, Oimachi Lines Suspended Due to Heavy Rain, Affecting Commuters

18:34 JST, September 11, 2025

Services on Meguro, Ikegami and Oimachi lines have been fully suspended since around 3:25 to 3:30 p.m., according to Tokyu Corp.

As to East Japan Railway Co., Tokaido, Nambu and Yokosuka lines had been suspended, but later resumed Thursday.


