Meguro, Ikegami, Oimachi Lines Suspended Due to Heavy Rain, Affecting Commuters
18:34 JST, September 11, 2025
Services on Meguro, Ikegami and Oimachi lines have been fully suspended since around 3:25 to 3:30 p.m., according to Tokyu Corp.
As to East Japan Railway Co., Tokaido, Nambu and Yokosuka lines had been suspended, but later resumed Thursday.
Shinkansen Bullet Train Service Resumes after Suspension between Tokyo, Mishima Stations due to Heavy Rain
Tokyo, Kanagawa Pref. Warned of Record-Breaking Short-Duration Precipitation, Meguro Ward Logs 134 Millimeters for an Hour
