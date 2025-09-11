Shinkansen Bullet Train Services Suspended between Tokyo, Mishima Stations due to Heavy Rain
15:34 JST, September 11, 2025
Tokaido Shinkansen train service has been suspended between Tokyo and Mishima stations since around 2:52 p.m. on Thursday amid heavy rain, according to Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai).
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
Shinkansen Collides With Person at Higashi-Hiroshima Station; Trains Suspended Between Shin-Osaka and Hakata
-
Mt. Takao Sees More Incidents than Mt. Fuji; Responding to Foreign Climbers Proving to Be Challenging
-
Two Firefighters Killed in Osaka Fire Believed to Have Suffocated Just 10 Minutes After Arriving at Building
-
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Delivers Opening Remarks at TICAD 9, Calls for ‘Co-Creation of Innovative Solutions’
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Japan’s Dark Fantasy Manga ‘Tougen Anki’ Adapted into Anime; Descendants of ‘Momotaro,’ Demons Clash in Evil vs. Evil Story
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years