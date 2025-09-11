Hot word :

Shinkansen Bullet Train Services Suspended between Tokyo, Mishima Stations due to Heavy Rain

Japan News file photo
Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train arriving at JR Kyoto Station on June 21, 2024.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:34 JST, September 11, 2025

Tokaido Shinkansen train service has been suspended between Tokyo and Mishima stations since around 2:52 p.m. on Thursday amid heavy rain, according to Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai).

