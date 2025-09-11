Hot word :

Tokyo, Kanagawa Pref. Warned of Record-Breaking Short-Duration Precipitation, Meguro Ward Logs 134 Millimeters for an Hour (Update 2)

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Cars create splashes on a road in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.

15:37 JST, September 11, 2025 (updated at 16:24 JST)

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a record-breaking short-duration heavy rain advisory for Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture around 2:51 p.m. on Thursday.

Meguro Ward in Tokyo recorded 134 millimeters of rainfall for an hour to 3:20 p.m., Ota Ward about 110 millimeters. For an hour to 3:30 p.m., Shinagawa Ward recoded about 120 millimeters, Ota Ward more than 120 millimeters and Minato Ward about 100 millimeters.

Yokohama and Kawasaki recorded about 100 millimeters of rainfall for an hour

A road was flooded in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.
