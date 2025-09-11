Babies Under 1 Year Old Make Up 70% of Suspected Abuse Deaths; Experts Urge Psychological Support for Mothers

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Children and Families Agency

Babies less than 1 year old accounted for 70% of the deaths allegedly caused by child abuse in fiscal 2023, with the exception of murder-suicides in families, according to an expert panel of the Children and Families Agency.

In a report released Thursday, the panel said the percentage was the highest since the current survey method was introduced in fiscal 2008.

According to the report, 65 children under 18 are strongly suspected to have died because of child abuse in fiscal 2023, down seven from the previous year. Of this number, 17 appear to have been killed in family murder-suicides.

Among the other 48 children, a total of 33, or 68.8%, were babies under 12 months of age at the time of their death. This surpassed the previous high of 65.3% seen in fiscal 2016 and 2020.

Sixteen children, or almost half of the 33, are believed to have died within 24 hours of birth.

Children under 6 accounted for 95.8% of the 48 deaths. Three children died at the age of 1, 3 or 4, while two died at the age of 2 or 5.

Nineteen of the 48 victims were abused by their birth mothers, seven were hurt by their birth mothers and birth fathers, and two were abused by their birth mothers and their mothers’ partners. Many of those who abused the children are said to have faced issues such as unexpected pregnancies.

The report points to the importance of psychological support for women during pregnancy and child-rearing, to lessen their anxiety. The panel said it is necessary for municipal departments in charge of maternal and child health to confirm women’s work and economic situations and provide them with necessary support.