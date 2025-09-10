USJ Zombies Make Special Appearance at Expo for Early Halloween; One-Night-Only Event Features Monsters Dancing to Music by King Gnu
12:32 JST, September 10, 2025
OSAKA — A special version of Halloween Horror Nights, a popular event hosted by theme park Universal Studios Japan (USJ), was held Tuesday evening at the nearby Osaka-Kansai Expo venue in Osaka.
The event, scheduled to run at USJ from Sept. 5 to Nov. 3, made a one-night-only visit to the Expo site. Many Expo visitors danced with about ten zombies from USJ and Expo mascot Myaku-Myaku to music by the popular band King Gnu.
“I love USJ, and this collaboration with the Expo was fantastic,” said a 43-year-old self-employed resident of Higashi-Osaka, Osaka Prefecture. “I’m glad people from overseas got to experience a uniquely Japanese Halloween that was fun for both kids and adults.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
Shinkansen Collides With Person at Higashi-Hiroshima Station; Trains Suspended Between Shin-Osaka and Hakata
-
Mt. Takao Sees More Incidents than Mt. Fuji; Responding to Foreign Climbers Proving to Be Challenging
-
Two Firefighters Killed in Osaka Fire Believed to Have Suffocated Just 10 Minutes After Arriving at Building
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Japan’s Dark Fantasy Manga ‘Tougen Anki’ Adapted into Anime; Descendants of ‘Momotaro,’ Demons Clash in Evil vs. Evil Story
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years