USJ Zombies Make Special Appearance at Expo for Early Halloween; One-Night-Only Event Features Monsters Dancing to Music by King Gnu

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Visitors enjoy dancing with zombies from Universal Studios Japan at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo site in Osaka on Tuesday.

12:32 JST, September 10, 2025

OSAKA — A special version of Halloween Horror Nights, a popular event hosted by theme park Universal Studios Japan (USJ), was held Tuesday evening at the nearby Osaka-Kansai Expo venue in Osaka.

The event, scheduled to run at USJ from Sept. 5 to Nov. 3, made a one-night-only visit to the Expo site. Many Expo visitors danced with about ten zombies from USJ and Expo mascot Myaku-Myaku to music by the popular band King Gnu.

“I love USJ, and this collaboration with the Expo was fantastic,” said a 43-year-old self-employed resident of Higashi-Osaka, Osaka Prefecture. “I’m glad people from overseas got to experience a uniquely Japanese Halloween that was fun for both kids and adults.”

