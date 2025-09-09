2025 Expo Osaka: Single-Day Visitors Top 200,000, Numbers Surging as Final Day Draws Near

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Some visitors at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo venue take refuge under the shade of the Grand Ring while others use parasols in Konohana Ward, Osaka, on Aug. 31.

OSAKA — The number of visitors to the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo topped 200,000 on a single day for the first time on Saturday, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition reported Sunday in a preliminary figure.

The previous highest number of visitors for a single day was 187,449 recorded on Aug. 30.

This is believed to be a last-minute surge of visitors, as the final day of the Expo on Oct. 13 draws near. The number of visitors on Saturdays, Sundays and national holidays is also expected to rise.