2025 Expo Osaka: Single-Day Visitors Top 200,000, Numbers Surging as Final Day Draws Near
1:00 JST, September 9, 2025
OSAKA — The number of visitors to the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo topped 200,000 on a single day for the first time on Saturday, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition reported Sunday in a preliminary figure.
The previous highest number of visitors for a single day was 187,449 recorded on Aug. 30.
This is believed to be a last-minute surge of visitors, as the final day of the Expo on Oct. 13 draws near. The number of visitors on Saturdays, Sundays and national holidays is also expected to rise.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
Shinkansen Collides With Person at Higashi-Hiroshima Station; Trains Suspended Between Shin-Osaka and Hakata
-
Mt. Takao Sees More Incidents than Mt. Fuji; Responding to Foreign Climbers Proving to Be Challenging
-
Two Firefighters Killed in Osaka Fire Believed to Have Suffocated Just 10 Minutes After Arriving at Building
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Japan’s Dark Fantasy Manga ‘Tougen Anki’ Adapted into Anime; Descendants of ‘Momotaro,’ Demons Clash in Evil vs. Evil Story