Sale Begins at Osaka Store to Celebrate Hanshin Tigers’ Central League Title Win
16:14 JST, September 8, 2025
OSAKA — A sale commemorating for the Hanshin Tigers’ Central League title win began Monday at Hanshin department store’s Umeda main store in Kita Ward, Osaka.
A ceremony was held in front of the store prior to opening. After the team anthem “Rokko Oroshi” was performed, a ceremonial ball was broken. Due to the large crowd that had formed early in the morning, the store opened at 9:30 a.m., 30 minutes earlier than usual.
Fans crowded into the store to purchase items featuring the logo commemorating the baseball team’s first league title in two years, as well as special-priced goods.
