Sale Begins at Osaka Store to Celebrate Hanshin Tigers’ Central League Title Win

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Hanshin Tigers fans are seen at Hanshin department store’s Umeda main store on Monday.

OSAKA — A sale commemorating for the Hanshin Tigers’ Central League title win began Monday at Hanshin department store’s Umeda main store in Kita Ward, Osaka.

A ceremony was held in front of the store prior to opening. After the team anthem “Rokko Oroshi” was performed, a ceremonial ball was broken. Due to the large crowd that had formed early in the morning, the store opened at 9:30 a.m., 30 minutes earlier than usual.

Fans crowded into the store to purchase items featuring the logo commemorating the baseball team’s first league title in two years, as well as special-priced goods.