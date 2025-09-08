Total Lunar Eclipse Appears over Diet Building; Phenomenon Able to Be Seen Across Japan for 1st Time in 3 Years
15:57 JST, September 8, 2025
A dusky red moon is seen slowly descending above the Diet Building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, during a total lunar eclipse in the early hours on Monday. When the moon completely enters Earth’s shadow, only red light from the sun reaches the moon through the Earth’s atmosphere, causing it to appear this color. The total lunar eclipse was seen from various locations nationwide for the first time in about three years.
