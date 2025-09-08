Sales of Official Expo Merchandise Expected to Continue After Event Concludes Amid Popularity of Items Including Myaku-Myaku-Themed Goods

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Myaku-Myaku plush toy

Official 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo merchandise are set to continue to be sold after the event closes amid strong demand for products, especially those featuring the official Myaku-Myaku mascot.

Myaku-Myaku plush toys and postcards featuring the Grand Ring are among about 6,800 official products produced by about 370 companies that hold licensing agreements with the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition. The contracted companies also operate about 20 stores nationwide to sell the official merchandise. The goods are sold online as well.

The companies have launched discussions to extend the sales period, which is expected to further boost profits. The Expo’s operating balance is already likely to show a surplus.

According to sources from the association and contracted companies, the original agreements were due to end when the expo closes on Oct. 13. Due to the popularity of the products, the Expo association is considering extending contracts until next spring. Production would also be extended. Items would be available for purchase online and at stores nationwide.

The contracted companies will hold discussions with the Expo2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan Master Licensing Office, which has been entrusted by the association with intellectual property management, to decide on whether they will extend their contracts. Some companies may continue sales beyond next spring.

The association plans to use any royalties to cover the Expo’s operating costs. Of the ¥116 billion in operating costs, over 80% will be covered by ticket sales, with the remainder covered by royalties and other income.