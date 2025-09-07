¥80 Mil. Crowdfunded in 2 Months for Last Surviving WWII Japanese Fighter Shiden Kai
12:26 JST, September 7, 2025
Over ¥80 million was raised through crowd funding to build a new exhibition hall in Ehime Prefecture to house the last surviving Shiden Kai fighter plane in Japan from World War II.
The donations, which came from 3,100 donors between July 1 and Sept. 5, far exceeding the goal of ¥57 million. The large sum is believed to be due to this year marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the WWII, which may have led to increased public interest.
Shiden Kai, a Japanese imperial navy fighter that was packed with cutting-edge Japanese technologies from the early 1940s, were produced during the final years of the pacific war.
The last surviving plane, which has been exhibited at a hall in Ainan in the prefecture since 1980, was found at the bottom of the ocean off the coast of the town. The prefectural government plans to build a new hall in 2026, where the aircraft will be transferred from its current facility, which has deteriorated from aging, after undergoing maintenance.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
Shinkansen Collides With Person at Higashi-Hiroshima Station; Trains Suspended Between Shin-Osaka and Hakata
-
Mt. Takao Sees More Incidents than Mt. Fuji; Responding to Foreign Climbers Proving to Be Challenging
-
Two Firefighters Killed in Osaka Fire Believed to Have Suffocated Just 10 Minutes After Arriving at Building
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Japan’s Dark Fantasy Manga ‘Tougen Anki’ Adapted into Anime; Descendants of ‘Momotaro,’ Demons Clash in Evil vs. Evil Story