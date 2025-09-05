Police Eyes Senior Officers to Play Central Role in Stalking Cases, Considers Revision to Antistalking Law

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The National Police Agency on Thursday instructed prefectural police headquarters to assign senior officers as persons in charge of stalking cases, following the release of a report by Kanagawa prefectural police on its handling of a case in which a 20-year-old woman was stalked and killed in Kawasaki.

The NPA also directed them all to establish unified management systems under which their community safety divisions, which handle consultations by citizens, and criminal investigation sections collaborate on personal safety cases such as stalking and domestic violence.

Noting that the Kanagawa prefectural police chief was informed of the incident only after the victim’s body was discovered, the NPA also demanded the establishment of mechanisms to ensure reports reach prefectural police chiefs’ desks in cases where a serious development may have occurred, such as when a possible stalking victims’ whereabouts cannot be ascertained. The NPA will create manuals tailored to the roles of senior officers, frontline police officers and others and disseminate them to prefectural police forces.

Legal reforms will also proceed. The NPA is considering revising the Antistalking Law to introduce a system allowing police to issue warnings to perpetrators without being requested by victims as well as regulating the misuse of tracking tags.

At a regular press conference on Thursday, when questioned about the prefectural police’s handling of the incident, NPA Commissioner General Yoshinobu Kusunoki said: “There were insufficient and inappropriate aspects [in how the case was handled] that deviated from the fundamentals. Such things must never happen again.”

The NPA will boost its oversight of prefectural police chiefs as a preventative measure.