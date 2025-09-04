Fishermen Land First Season of Autumn Salmon in Hokkaido

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Autumn salmon are landed at the fishing port town of Taiki, Hokkaido.

Fishermen land autumn salmon in Taiki, Hokkaido, on Thursday as the season kicks off across the prefecture. About 6.3 tons of salmon were landed on the day in the port town of Taiki by five fishing boats. Workers swiftly separated the males from the females.

Female salmon sold for as high as ¥1,630 per kilogram at an auction and males for ¥830 per kilogram. The prices were down by 10% from last year. “Some of the fish are big,” said an executive official of the local fisheries cooperative. “I hope we’ll get bountiful catches later this season.”