Yamagata Shinkansen Hits Bear After Driver Applied Brakes but Couldn’t Avoid Collision

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A photo of the Yamagata Shinkansen Tsubasa bullet train taken in November 2024

A Yamagata Shinkansen bullet train traveling between the stations of Itaya in Yonezawa, Yamagata Prefecture, and Niwasaka in Fukushima, collided with a bear on Thursday. None of the approximately 220 passengers were injured, and the bear reportedly fled the scene.

According to the Japan East Railway Co. (JR East) Yamagata branch, the driver spotted the bear at around 10 a.m. on the day and applied the brakes, but it was too late.

The Shinkansen slowed down and proceeded to Niwasaka Station. After safety checks, service resumed at around 10:45 a.m.