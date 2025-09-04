Yamagata Shinkansen Hits Bear After Driver Applied Brakes but Couldn’t Avoid Collision
13:22 JST, September 4, 2025
A Yamagata Shinkansen bullet train traveling between the stations of Itaya in Yonezawa, Yamagata Prefecture, and Niwasaka in Fukushima, collided with a bear on Thursday. None of the approximately 220 passengers were injured, and the bear reportedly fled the scene.
According to the Japan East Railway Co. (JR East) Yamagata branch, the driver spotted the bear at around 10 a.m. on the day and applied the brakes, but it was too late.
The Shinkansen slowed down and proceeded to Niwasaka Station. After safety checks, service resumed at around 10:45 a.m.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase Seen in Regional Areas as Well as Major Cities
-
Shinkansen Collides With Person at Higashi-Hiroshima Station; Trains Suspended Between Shin-Osaka and Hakata
-
Mt. Takao Sees More Incidents than Mt. Fuji; Responding to Foreign Climbers Proving to Be Challenging
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase Seen in Regional Areas as Well as Major Cities