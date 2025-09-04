Tokyo Skytree Illuminated in Red to Support Japanese Athletes Competing in Upcoming World Athletics in Tokyo
13:04 JST, September 4, 2025
Tokyo Skytree in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, is illiuminated in “sunrise red” on Wednesday. The lighting is the same color as the uniforms of the Japan team taking part in the Tokyo 2025 World Athletics, which kicks off on Sept. 13.
Top athletes who competed at the 1991 event, held in Tokyo, attended the lighting ceremony, including women’s marathon silver medalist Sachiko Yamashita and Yuko Arimori, who placed fourth.
