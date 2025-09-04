Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Tokyo Skytree Illuminated in Red to Support Japanese Athletes Competing in Upcoming World Athletics in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Tokyo Skytree in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, is illuminated in a special red color on Wednesday evening to support Japanese athletes competing in the upcoming Tokyo 2025 World Athletics.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:04 JST, September 4, 2025

Tokyo Skytree in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, is illiuminated in “sunrise red” on Wednesday. The lighting is the same color as the uniforms of the Japan team taking part in the Tokyo 2025 World Athletics, which kicks off on Sept. 13.

Top athletes who competed at the 1991 event, held in Tokyo, attended the lighting ceremony, including women’s marathon silver medalist Sachiko Yamashita and Yuko Arimori, who placed fourth.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING