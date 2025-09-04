Typhoon Peipah Forms Near Amami Oshima Island, Expected to Move toward East and Hit Shikoku, Kinki Regions

The Japan News



A tropical depression near Amami Oshima Island, approximately 140 kilometers east of the island, developed into Typhoon Peipah, also called No. 15, at around 3 a.m. on Thursday. The typhoon is expected to move toward east path on Friday, possibly hitting Shikoku and the Kinki region.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, as of 9 a.m., the typhoon was located about 90 kilometers south of Tanegashima Island and was moving north at about 30 kilometers per hour. Its central pressure is 1002 hectopascals, with maximum instantaneous wind speeds of 25 meters per second.