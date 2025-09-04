Red Sand from Jordan Desert To Be Transported from Expo to Tottori Pref. After Expo Concludes, With Plans to Promote the Sand as Expo Legacy

Courtesy of Tottori Prefecture

Tottori Gov. Shinji Hirai, second from right, and others sit on sand displayed at the Jordan Pavilion in April.

Red desert sand that is currently on display at the Jordan Pavilion at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo will be taken to Tottori Prefecture after the Expo has concluded, it was announced on Tuesday.

The prefecture, which has formed a “Sand Alliance” with the pavilion, will transport the sand from Wadi Rum in west Jordan, known as a filming location for movies such as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The plan is to promote the sand as a legacy of the expo. About 22 tons of sand is currently on display at the pavilion.

A recreation of the Tottori Sand Dunes is also on display at the Tottori Prefecture Zone in the Kansai Pavilion. After the similarity of the two exhibits was highlighted, Tottori Prefecture formed the alliance with the Jordan Pavilion in April, and submitted a request for the red sand. The pavilion responded favorably, and discussions will take place on how much sand will be transported and displayed.

“We want people to be able to feel the sand of Wadi Rum and relax in Tottori even after the expo,” said Tottori Gov. Shinji Hirai at a press conference.