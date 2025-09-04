Kyoto Institute of Philosophy to Hold Conference on ‘Society of Values’; Participants will Deepen Understanding of Diverse, Multilayered Value Systems

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Kyoto International Conference Center

The Kyoto Institute of Philosophy will hold a conference during which participants will exchange views on moving toward the creation of a “Multilayered Society of Values” at the Kyoto International Conference Center in Kyoto City on Sept. 23 and 24.

The Kyoto Conference, as it is called, will be the first event of its kind. Academic experts and business leaders from Japan and abroad, among others, will develop a deeper understanding of how values can be diverse and multilayered. They will also consider what values should guide our future, with such factors as the rise of artificial intelligence in mind.

A total of about 500 people will participate in the two-day conference, including German philosopher Markus Gabriel, who is a senior global advisor of the institute; Toshiaki Higashihara, executive chairman of Hitachi, Ltd.; and Toshikazu Yamaguchi, president of The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings.

The institute is cochaired by Kyoto University Prof. Yasuo Deguchi and NTT Corp. Executive Chairman Jun Sawada.