JRA Jockey School Sees Wave of Dropouts, Zero Jockeys to Debut Next Spring; First Time since School Opened 1982
10:56 JST, September 3, 2025
The JRA Jockey School in Shiroi, Chiba Prefecture, which trains jockeys for central horse racing, has seen a series of dropouts, leaving no new jockeys set to debut next spring. This marks the first time since the school opened in 1982 that no new graduate jockeys will be produced.
The jockey program lasts approximately three years, teaching riding techniques and regulations. According to sources, the 42nd class, which enrolled seven men and women in 2023, saw a wave of dropouts due to issues like failing to maintain the required weight and violating rules on the use of communication devices.
Including those who repeated a year, this class now has zero students remaining. Previously, at least three jockeys graduated and made their debut each year.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase Seen in Regional Areas as Well as Major Cities
-
Shinkansen Collides With Person at Higashi-Hiroshima Station; Trains Suspended Between Shin-Osaka and Hakata
-
Mt. Takao Sees More Incidents than Mt. Fuji; Responding to Foreign Climbers Proving to Be Challenging
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase Seen in Regional Areas as Well as Major Cities