JRA Jockey School Sees Wave of Dropouts, Zero Jockeys to Debut Next Spring; First Time since School Opened 1982

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A JRA sign

The JRA Jockey School in Shiroi, Chiba Prefecture, which trains jockeys for central horse racing, has seen a series of dropouts, leaving no new jockeys set to debut next spring. This marks the first time since the school opened in 1982 that no new graduate jockeys will be produced.

The jockey program lasts approximately three years, teaching riding techniques and regulations. According to sources, the 42nd class, which enrolled seven men and women in 2023, saw a wave of dropouts due to issues like failing to maintain the required weight and violating rules on the use of communication devices.

Including those who repeated a year, this class now has zero students remaining. Previously, at least three jockeys graduated and made their debut each year.