Possible Heavy Rain Forecast for Kanto Region Including Tokyo from Wednesday Evening

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

A linear precipitation zone may develop over Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Saitama, Chiba, and Tokyo prefectures from Wednesday evening into night according to the Japan Meteorological Agency’s announcement.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms may occur in short periods in some areas, increasing the risk of disasters. The JMA is calling for caution.