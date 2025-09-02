Emergency Kit Gains Popularity in City’s Furusato Nozei Hometown Program; Increase in Donations for Gift Due to Nankai Trough Advisory

Courtesy of Marine Pro

Supplies in the Hijoji Otasukebako emergency aid box. The outer box also functions as a portable toilet.

A set of emergency supplies developed by a food processing company in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, has become a popular gift in the city’s hometown tax donation system.

The company developed the kit based on the experience of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.

The furusato nozei tax donation system promotes a region by making donations to a donor’s hometown or municipalities they want to support. Last year, the amount of donations the emergency supplies sets collected under the system exceeded ¥100 million for the first time. This was a five-fold increase from the amount received the previous fiscal year and was due to a rising interest in emergency supplies after an advisory for the Nankai Trough earthquake was issued last year.

Marine Pro, a food processing company that produces retort pouch products in the city, developed the set, called Hijoji Otasukebako (aid box for emergencies). The box, about 30 centimeters on each side, contains drinking water, 15 meals worth of food and sterile wet towels. In total, it has 12 emergency supplies, including the outer box that also functions as a portable toilet.

The box, which went on sale in December 2011, gradually gained popularity after the city offered it as a gift through the tax donation system five years ago. After the Nankai Trough Earthquake Extra Information was issued on Aug. 8 last year, the firm began receiving an increasing number of orders for the product from the Tokai region and other areas. According to the city, the number of donations from those that wanted the box reached 3,672 last fiscal year, worth ¥127.8 million, an increase of about ¥103.5 million from the previous fiscal year. The box has come to generate a sizable part of the city’s total donations of about ¥2 billion.

The company’s president, Koichi Fujiwara, 58, says he cannot forget the scene of a gymnasium crowded with evacuees immediately after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. People expressed their anxiety, lamenting about the lack of food, and long lines formed in front of the few available toilets.

The company and Fujiwara’s home were not damaged as they were away from the coast. So, he collaborated with residents to make rice balls and collect clothing to deliver them to evacuation centers. Supplies quickly ran out, but a few days later, local governments and the Self-Defense Forces started providing support.

Fujiwara began developing a set of stockpiled supplies in May 2011 with his determination to pass on his experience as a valuable lesson and help people survive the first three days after a disaster. He surveyed employees on what they thought was necessary for their life as evacuees.

Utilizing his expertise in manufacturing retort pouch products, he decided to include nutrient-rich boiled pumpkin, potatoes, as well as simmered mackerel with miso to help people keep hydrated. He decided to add the portable toilet as he remembered an elderly woman at an evacuation center saying, “I won’t eat because I’ll have to use the toilet frequently.”

The box’s specification sheet comes with a message: “Please stay strong and live until government assistance arrives.” Fujiwara hopes that the lessons he learned from the disaster will be shared through the disaster relief goods.In addition to the tax donation system, the kit is available from the firm for ¥8,640, tax included, per box.