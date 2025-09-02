73-Year-Old Man Attacked by Bear in Japan’s Iwate Prefecture





MORIOKA — A 73-year-old man was attacked by a bear in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, on Monday evening when he tried to move the bear, which was lying motionless on a road. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

According to local police, the bear was about one meter long and fled into the mountains after the attack. Police are urging residents in the neighborhood to be cautious.