73-Year-Old Man Attacked by Bear in Japan’s Iwate Prefecture
11:27 JST, September 2, 2025
MORIOKA — A 73-year-old man was attacked by a bear in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, on Monday evening when he tried to move the bear, which was lying motionless on a road. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
According to local police, the bear was about one meter long and fled into the mountains after the attack. Police are urging residents in the neighborhood to be cautious.
