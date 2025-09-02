Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Miyagi

Blue Impulse Aerial Team Amazes Over 40,000 Spectators at Home Base Air Show in Miyagi Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Blue Impulse jets show off their beautiful blue and white designs in Higashi-Matsushima, Miyagi Prefecture, on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

1:00 JST, September 2, 2025

HIGASHI-MATSUSHIMA, Miyagi — The Blue Impulse aerobatic demonstration team thrilled over 40,000 people with precision and skill in an air show at their home base at the Air Self-Defense Force’s Matsushima Base in Higashi-Matsushima, Miyagi Prefecture, on Sunday

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Spectators cheer for the Blue Impulse aerobatic demonstration team during an air show in Higashi-Matsushima, Miyagi Prefecture, on Sunday.

Drawing in the sky with white smoke, the team’s six planes demonstrated perfectly synchronized flying. They flew grouped in a triangle, a cross and other formations.

An F-15 fighter jet, an C-2 transport aircraft and other ASDF planes were exhibited at the air show venue. Aviation fans delighted at getting a close look at aircraft used for transport and other purposes in defense and disaster relief.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING