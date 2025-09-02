Blue Impulse Aerial Team Amazes Over 40,000 Spectators at Home Base Air Show in Miyagi Pref.
1:00 JST, September 2, 2025
HIGASHI-MATSUSHIMA, Miyagi — The Blue Impulse aerobatic demonstration team thrilled over 40,000 people with precision and skill in an air show at their home base at the Air Self-Defense Force’s Matsushima Base in Higashi-Matsushima, Miyagi Prefecture, on Sunday
Drawing in the sky with white smoke, the team’s six planes demonstrated perfectly synchronized flying. They flew grouped in a triangle, a cross and other formations.
An F-15 fighter jet, an C-2 transport aircraft and other ASDF planes were exhibited at the air show venue. Aviation fans delighted at getting a close look at aircraft used for transport and other purposes in defense and disaster relief.
