Japan Logs Hottest Summer Ever; Record 2.36 C Higher Than Average Between June, August
18:19 JST, September 1, 2025
The average temperature from June to August this year was 2.36 C higher than usual, marking the largest increase since 1898 and the highest average temperature in the country ever, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced on Monday.
In 2024 and 2023, the average for the period was 1.76 C higher than the overall average.
According to the agency, there were many hot, sunny days due to a strong high-pressure system that has stretched over Honshu in Japan since June.
