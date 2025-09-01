Woman Killed in Attack on Street in Setagaya, Tokyo; Suspect Still at Large (UPDATE1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Police investigate the site where a woman was cut her throat on Monday in Setagaya, Tokyo.

A woman in her 40s had her throat cut by a man at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday on a street in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo. The victim later died at the hospital.

A bystander witnessed the man running from the scene, and the police is searching for the suspect who is still at large.

The incident took place at about 500 meters northeast from the Toyoko Line’s Komazawa-daigaku Station.