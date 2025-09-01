Man Slashes Throat of Woman on Street in Setagaya, Tokyo; Suspect Still at Large, Victim in Critical Condition
16:42 JST, September 1, 2025
A woman in her 40s had her throat cut by a man at around 1:35 p.m. on Monday on a street in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo. The victim was rushed to the hospital but remains in the critical condition.
A bystander witnessed the man running from the scene, and the police is searching for the suspect who is still at large.
The incident took place at about 500 meters northeast from the Toyoko Line’s Komazawa-daigaku Station.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase Seen in Regional Areas as Well as Major Cities
-
Shinkansen Collides With Person at Higashi-Hiroshima Station; Trains Suspended Between Shin-Osaka and Hakata
-
Mt. Takao Sees More Incidents than Mt. Fuji; Responding to Foreign Climbers Proving to Be Challenging
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase Seen in Regional Areas as Well as Major Cities