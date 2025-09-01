Hot word :

Man Slashes Throat of Woman on Street in Setagaya, Tokyo; Suspect Still at Large, Victim in Critical Condition

Police investigate the site where a woman was cut her throat on Monday in Setagaya, Tokyo.

16:42 JST, September 1, 2025

A woman in her 40s had her throat cut by a man at around 1:35 p.m. on Monday on a street in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo. The victim was rushed to the hospital but remains in the critical condition.

A bystander witnessed the man running from the scene, and the police is searching for the suspect who is still at large.

The incident took place at about 500 meters northeast from the Toyoko Line’s Komazawa-daigaku Station.

