No-Confidence Motion Passed against Embattled Mayor of Shizuoka City
13:19 JST, September 1, 2025
Ito, Shizuoka Pref., Sept. 1 (Jiji Press) — The city assembly of Ito, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Monday unanimously passed a no-confidence motion against Mayor Maki Takubo, 55, who is alleged to have falsified her academic record.
After being notified of the result by the assembly chair, Takubo has 10 days to decide whether to dissolve the assembly or resign.
The mayor had claimed to have graduated from Toyo University, but in July, she admitted that she had, in fact, been expelled from the university.
During a hearing by the assembly’s special investigation committee in August, Takubo said she had not known about the expulsion until June 28, after she was first elected mayor in May.
In July, Takubo had announced her intention to resign and run in a fresh mayoral election, but later withdrew her resignation.
