Japan’s Beloved Mascot Kumamon to be Conductor of Own Orchestra in Kumamoto Pref.; Debut Concert to be Held in Oct.

Courtesy of Kumamoto Prefecture
Kumamon is practicing to be a conductor for the upcoming concert.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:11 JST, September 1, 2025

A new orchestra has formed featuring Kumamoto prefecture’s popular mascot Kumamon and musicians native to the prefecture. Kumamon will serve as a conductor. The orchestra’s inaugural concerts are planned to take place on Oct.18 and 19 in Kikuyo, Kumamoto Prefecture.

The ‘Kumamon Orchestra’ was established hoping to offer talented musicians opportunities to perform. Members includes pianist Daichi Sugano, and violinist Saori Noda, both native to the prefecture.

According to the prefecture, Kumamon is working very hard for the concert as it marks his first time as conductor.

“This year is the tenth anniversary of Kumamoto Earthquake. We hope to show the audience how much we have recovered from the disaster’s devastating damage,” an prefectural official said.

Ticket for unreserved seat is ¥3000 and can be purchased through Lawson Ticket.

