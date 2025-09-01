Yamanashi Officials Authorized to Deny Lightly Equipped Mt. Fuji Climbers Entry

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Yamanashi prefectural official instructs climbers to prepare rain gear at the fifth station of Mt. Fuji’s Yoshida Trail on Aug. 15.

KOFU — Yamanashi prefectural officials have been given the authority to turn away hikers wearing sandals or other inappropriate gear on Mt. Fuji’s Yoshida Trail, the mountain’s most popular route, in a bid to reduce possible injuries.

Although the prefecture introduced climbing regulations last season, issues of climbers with inadequate equipment, particularly among foreign tourists, remained a problem.

An ordinance on such regulations has been revised to allow officials to deny entry to climbers who do not follow instructions on gear. Since the climbing season opened a month and a half ago, such officials have provided guidance to more than 800 people.

“Mt. Fuji is a dangerous mountain with severe weather changes. For safety reasons, we cannot permit entry without proper equipment,” said an official from the Mount Fuji Tourism Promotion Group of the Yamanashi Prefecture Tourism, Culture, and Sports Department.

On Aug. 15, the official instructed climbers at the gate set up at the fifth station trailhead.

After receiving instructions, a 27-year-old Chinese student from Tokyo’s Nakano Ward who didn’t have rain pants bought a pair at a nearby shop. “I lacked a proper understanding of Mt. Fuji. I’ll climb with caution,” he said before heading up the trail.

Starting last season, the prefecture introduced climbing regulations, including entry fees and gate closures during nighttime. The dangerous practice of so-called “bullet climbing” — climbing through the night — which had been a major issue, has largely been resolved.

However, there were still many climbers attempting the summit in attire that included sandals, T-shirts and shorts. Even when prefectural officials warned them at the trailhead, some foreign tourists reportedly argued with the officials or ignored the warnings, according to the prefecture.

Due to these issues, in March, the prefecture revised the ordinance on trail regulation, explicitly stating that prefectural officials can refuse entry to lightly equipped climbers at their discretion.

Fuji Rangers, who have been providing guidance on safety to climbers as part-time prefectural employees, were also given the same authority as limited-term employees.

The summit of Mt. Fuji often sees temperatures below 5 C even in summer, with temperatures dropping below freezing in early July and late August.

A total of about 15 prefectural officials and rangers take turns stationing themselves at the trail’s fifth station, urging climbers without proper gear to purchase them at nearby shops. These include rain gear with separate top and bottom pieces, cold weather clothing and suitable hiking boots.

Officials gave guidance to a total of 864 climbers between July 1, the opening of the climbing season, to Aug. 14, according to the prefecture. Nearly all the climbers followed the instructions and acquired the necessary gear, it added.

The prefectural police said there were 12 climbers who became stranded on the Yoshida Trail between January and August last year, an increase of five from the previous year. But this year there have been two as of Aug. 19.

“We want to continue promoting awareness of the necessary equipment so that everyone can climb safely and with peace of mind,” the prefectural official said.

Regarding the issue of lightly equipped climbers, Shizuoka Prefecture has made it mandatory for climbers to watch educational videos in advance starting this season. “We hope people will deepen their understanding of climbing rules through pre-learning before they climb,” the prefectural office said.