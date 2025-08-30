Japan Records 40 C for Record-Breaking 8th Day in 2025, with Mie, Saitama Prefectures Bearing Brunt of Heat

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A woman shields her face from the sun in 40 C conditions in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, on Saturday.

Four locations recorded temperatures exceeding 40 C, as the extreme summer heat continued nationwide on Saturday.

This marked the eighth day this year with 40 C conditions, breaking the record set in 2018, according to the Japan Weather Association.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the mercury hit 40.5 C at 1:23 p.m. in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, a record high for the city.

By 2:40 p.m., 40.3 C had been recorded in Hatoyama and 40.2 C in Kumagaya, both in Saitama Prefecture. It also hit 40.2 C in Hamamatsu.