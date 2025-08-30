Japan Records 40 C for Record-Breaking 8th Day in 2025, with Mie, Saitama Prefectures Bearing Brunt of Heat
17:45 JST, August 30, 2025
Four locations recorded temperatures exceeding 40 C, as the extreme summer heat continued nationwide on Saturday.
This marked the eighth day this year with 40 C conditions, breaking the record set in 2018, according to the Japan Weather Association.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the mercury hit 40.5 C at 1:23 p.m. in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, a record high for the city.
By 2:40 p.m., 40.3 C had been recorded in Hatoyama and 40.2 C in Kumagaya, both in Saitama Prefecture. It also hit 40.2 C in Hamamatsu.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase Seen in Regional Areas as Well as Major Cities
-
Shinkansen Collides With Person at Higashi-Hiroshima Station; Trains Suspended Between Shin-Osaka and Hakata
-
Mt. Takao Sees More Incidents than Mt. Fuji; Responding to Foreign Climbers Proving to Be Challenging
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase Seen in Regional Areas as Well as Major Cities