Japan Records 40 C for Record-Breaking 8th Day in 2025, with Mie, Saitama Prefectures Bearing Brunt of Heat

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A woman shields her face from the sun in 40 C conditions in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, on Saturday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:45 JST, August 30, 2025

Four locations recorded temperatures exceeding 40 C, as the extreme summer heat continued nationwide on Saturday.

This marked the eighth day this year with 40 C conditions, breaking the record set in 2018, according to the Japan Weather Association.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the mercury hit 40.5 C at 1:23 p.m. in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, a record high for the city.

By 2:40 p.m., 40.3 C had been recorded in Hatoyama and 40.2 C in Kumagaya, both in Saitama Prefecture. It also hit 40.2 C in Hamamatsu.

