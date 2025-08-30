Ninja Training Center Opens in Iga, Mie Pref.; Visitors Can Learn Techniques, Navigate Dark Obstacle Course

Yomiuri Shimbun photos

Visitors can learn about ninja techniques at a newly opened ninjutsu training facility in Iga, Mie Prefecture.

IGA, Mie — Try out authentic ninja training, local cuisine and a relaxing overnight stay, all at the new Iga-ryu ninjutsu training facility Bansenshukai that opened Wednesday in Iga, Mie Prefecture. The facility is poised to become a new highlight of tourism in the city.

The facility’s name is inspired by “Bansenshukai,” a compiled book of knowledge from numerous ninjutsu schools.

The four-story building features an atrium spanning the first to third floors. The dark, cave-like interior evokes an atmosphere of secret ninja operations. It has a suspension bridge and eye-catching statues of a large frog and a snake. Visitors navigate narrow passages — just wide enough for one person — relying on lantern light as they traverse the massive obstacle course.



An eye-catching frog statue

Two training courses are available: the 20-minute-long Makatakutsu tour to learn about ninjutsu and the Ninshuden training to try out eight to 12 ninjutsu techniques from a list of 45 over about two hours while wearing ninja attire. Admission to the Makatakutsu tour is ¥2,000 for high school students or older, ¥1,500 for elementary/junior high school students, and Iga residents receive a ¥300 discount. Admissions for Ninshuden training is ¥6,000 for high school students and older, ¥4,500 for elementary/junior high school students, and there is a ¥1,000 discount for Iga residents.



Experience techniques for throwing different kinds of shuriken

The facility houses a restaurant serving Iga sake and hot pot dishes loaded with local vegetables, beef and rice. There is also a souvenir shop featuring local Iga products.

For lodging, there are three “ninja rooms,” each featuring an outdoor bath. Rates start at ¥100,000 per night for a room for two.

Bansenshukai was developed under the private finance initiative with the city constructing the building, and the private sector Iga City Nigiwai Partners taking on responsibility for the interior design and about 20 years of operation. They expect to attract 120,000 visitors annually.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday to celebrate its opening.

“We want to show off Iga to the world as ninja hallowed ground,” Iga Mayor Toshinao Inamori said at the ceremony.

Nigiwai Partners President Toshiaki Yoshitsuna said: “It took three years, but we’ve finally opened. We want visitors to enjoy an authentic ninja experience.”