BE:FIRST’s Ryoki, Japanese Actress Shuri Marry ; Shuri Pregnant with 1st Child
15:52 JST, August 29, 2025
Actress Shuri and Ryoki Miyama from the boy band BE:FIRST have gotten married, they announced it on their each social media accounts on Friday.
Shuri said she is pregnant with her first child.
Shuri is the eldest daughter of actors Yutaka Mizutani and Ran Ito. Miyama is a member of the seven-member dance and vocal group BE:FIRST and is also an actor.
The two commented in a joint statement; “We have been blessed with a new life. We will continue to work together to build a peaceful family.”
