Myaku-Myaku Statues to Be Relocated to Expo ’70 Park after 2025 Event
14:48 JST, August 29, 2025
Two statues of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo’s official character will be relocated to Expo ’70 Commemorative Park once the event finishes in mid-October, according to official close to the event.
The park in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, was the venue of the 1970 Expo.
Osaka Prefecture is expected to use the statues as tourist attractions.
One of the 3.85-meter-tall statues of Myaku-Myaku is kneeling and bowing near the East Gate of the venue on Yumeshima Island in Osaka, and the other is spreading out its hands near the West Gate.
They have become popular spots for taking photos.
