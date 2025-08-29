Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#2025 Expo Osaka

Myaku-Myaku Statues to Be Relocated to Expo ’70 Park after 2025 Event

Yomiuri Shimbun photos
The Myaku-Myaku statue near the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo East Gate, left, and te statue near the West Gate

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:48 JST, August 29, 2025

Two statues of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo’s official character will be relocated to Expo ’70 Commemorative Park once the event finishes in mid-October, according to official close to the event.

The park in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, was the venue of the 1970 Expo.

Osaka Prefecture is expected to use the statues as tourist attractions.

One of the 3.85-meter-tall statues of Myaku-Myaku is kneeling and bowing near the East Gate of the venue on Yumeshima Island in Osaka, and the other is spreading out its hands near the West Gate.

They have become popular spots for taking photos.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING