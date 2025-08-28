OTC Sales of Morning-After Pill to All Women Eyed; Draft Proposal Would Remove Need for Guardian’s Consent
15:41 JST, August 28, 2025
A draft proposal to allow all women to purchase emergency contraceptives over the counter without consent from a guardian has been submitted to a subcommittee of the Liberal Democratic Party by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.
Whether to make over-the-counter morning-after pills fully available to prevent unwanted pregnancies will be deliberated Friday — based on the proposal — by an expert panel of the ministry, with an eye to the pills’ commercial distribution.
In response to growing calls for the drugs to be available over-the-counter, they have been sold at some pharmacies since 2023 as part of a research study commissioned by the ministry and conducted by the Japan Pharmaceutical Association. Before that, such drugs were not available in Japan without a doctor’s prescription.
The pill is available to women aged 16 and over, although those aged 16 and 17 are required to be accompanied by a guardian.
Under the proposal, age and other restrictions for purchasing the drugs over-the-counter will be removed. It also mandates that pharmacists sell the drugs face-to-face and requires those who buy them to take the drugs on the spot.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase Seen in Regional Areas as Well as Major Cities
-
Typhoon Krosa Set to Move Closer to Japan’s Kanto Region Between Friday Evening, Saturday Morning
-
Shinkansen Collides With Person at Higashi-Hiroshima Station; Trains Suspended Between Shin-Osaka and Hakata
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase Seen in Regional Areas as Well as Major Cities