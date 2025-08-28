Toy Show Opens in Tokyo’s Koto Ward, Showcasing 35,000 New Toys from Over 200 Companies
15:05 JST, August 28, 2025
The International Tokyo Toy Show 2025, one of the largest toy trade fairs in the country, opened its doors on Thursday at Tokyo Big Site in the capital’s Koto Ward.
About 35,000 new toys are being exhibited by 211 companies from Japan and abroad. Many products are also targeting adults with toys for so-called “kidults,” or grown-ups who are young at heart.
Trains from Tomy Co.’s Plarail series that are popular among kidults are on display, along with a diorama that features 100 models. The company’s booth also has products from the Prarail Real Class series, which includes meticulously made parts such as pantographs and window glass.
“In recent years, the popularity [of such products] has grown among adults who like trains,” a person in charge at the company said.
The show also features a recreated version of the steam locomotive-shaped time machine featured in the 1990 U.S. film “Back to the Future Part III” made by Bandai Spirits Co. The exhibit is intended to evoke nostalgia for visitors in their 40s and 50s.
The show is open for tradespeople only until Friday and will open to the general public on Saturday and Sunday.
